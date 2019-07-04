Fantasy Football: Here's how much Sheffield United's Luke Freeman will set you back this season
Fantasy Premier League have unveiled the price of Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman, following his record-breaking move from Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.
The highly popular online game – which has arguably become more appealing since evolving beyond players sending in their transfer via the postal service! – allows fans to build their own ‘fantasy’ Premier League side, which earns points for such achievments as goals, assists, and clean sheets throughout the season.
FPL have revealed the Freeman can be picked up for just £5.5 million, which could see a host of managers swoop in to land themselves a bargain option in midfield.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
To put the figure in context, the same amount of money could buy you Arsenal powerhouse Granit Xhaka, or Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, while the likes of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah cost considerably more; £12 million and £12.5 million respectively.
The Blades’ new signing is set to feature heavily for Chris Wilder’s side this season, and is likely to play in behind two strikers in an attacking midfield role. Given his excellent goal and assists tally with QPR last season – which saw him named the Fans’ Player of the Season – Freeman looks to be an absolute steal at less than £6 million.