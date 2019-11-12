Ex-Sheffield United boss makes shock exit, Mahrez slams Leicester City: Premier League rumours

The latest news from the Premier League where Sheffield United sit fifth in the table:
1. Mahrez slams Leicester City
Riyad Mahrez claims he almost joined Arsenal in 2016, and has slammed former club Leicester City for 'costing him two years at the highest level' for keeping him at the club until 2018. (AS English)
2. Drinkwater set for Burnley exit
Danny Drinkwater is set to return to parent club Chelsea, with Burnley reluctant to extend his loan deal. Drinkwater has been out injured after a nightclub brawl, and the Clarets would be expected to cover his £120,000 wages if they were to extend the loan. (Daily Mail)
3. Aubameyang captaincy 'already under threat'
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's captaincy of Arsenal is reportedly already under threat, with reports that the appointment has split opinion in the dressing room. (The Athletic)
4. City wouldn't block Arteta Arsenal move
Manchester City would not stand in the way of Mikel Arteta becoming Arsenal manager should Unai Emery be sacked. (Daily Mirror)
