All of the latest Premier League rumours.

Ex-Sheffield United boss makes shock exit, Mahrez slams Leicester City: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news on Tuesday, November 12.

By Rhys Thomas
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:20 am

The latest news from the Premier League where Sheffield United sit fifth in the table:

1. Mahrez slams Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez claims he almost joined Arsenal in 2016, and has slammed former club Leicester City for 'costing him two years at the highest level' for keeping him at the club until 2018. (AS English)

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Drinkwater set for Burnley exit

Danny Drinkwater is set to return to parent club Chelsea, with Burnley reluctant to extend his loan deal. Drinkwater has been out injured after a nightclub brawl, and the Clarets would be expected to cover his £120,000 wages if they were to extend the loan. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Aubameyang captaincy 'already under threat'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's captaincy of Arsenal is reportedly already under threat, with reports that the appointment has split opinion in the dressing room. (The Athletic)

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. City wouldn't block Arteta Arsenal move

Manchester City would not stand in the way of Mikel Arteta becoming Arsenal manager should Unai Emery be sacked. (Daily Mirror)

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3