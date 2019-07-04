'Deal happening' - Reporter claims Sheffield United are on brink of landing former star Phil Jagielka
A reporter has claimed that Sheffield United are set to snap up their former defender Phil Jagielka, despite the player spending the week training with fellow Premier League side Burnley.
The former Blades ace left Everton at the end of last season, sparking suggestions that he could make a return to Bramall Lane.
However, the player then became the bookies favourite to join Burnley, after being spotted training with the club earlier in the week.
However, the Daily Mail claim that despite the Clarets being the bookies favourites to sign Jagielka this summer, his involvement with Sean Dyche’s side is merely to boost his fitness levels, and that the club are unlikely to pursue a deal for the 36-year-old.
Now, Mirror journalist Alan Nixon has Tweeted claiming that Jagielka’s rumoured switch to the Blades ‘is happening’, and that he could provide a useful rotation option for Chris Wilder’s side this season.
Progressing through the Blades youth academy – which also developed England internationals Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker – Jagielka became a firm fans favourite at Bramall Lane, and spent eight seasons at the club before joining Everton in 2007.
While he may no longer have the stamina to start every week for United, his return to the club would certainly be a popular move, and his invaluable Premier League experience could prove vital in helping the side make the big step up to the English top tier.