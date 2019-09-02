Deadline Day: The Sheffield United players who could leave Bramall Lane - and where they could end up
After what seems like an eternity since the transfer window slammed shut for clubs in the Premier League and the Championship, today is the last chance clubs in League One and League Two will have to do business until January.
With a number of Sheffield United players deemed surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane, movement out is expected before today’s 5pm deadline.
But who is free to leave and where could they end up?
LEON CLARKE
The striker has been a fine servant for United since joining from Bury when the Blades were in League One. Although his season was hampered by injury, he was on fire towards the end of that promotion season and then continued that form into the Championship – including a memorable brace in a 4-2 win over Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Last season, as United won promotion to the Premier League, he struggled for regular game time and was put on the transfer list in the summer.
Clarke is thought to be a target for Doncaster Rovers but his wages, which will have increased since United’s promotion to the Premier League, could be a stumbling block.
JAKE WRIGHT
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
United’s Mr Dependable, Wright has also fallen down the pecking order behind John Egan and Richard Stearman and was told he could find a new club this summer.
Another hero of the League One promotion season, Wright was linked with a move to Mansfield and is also thought to be interesting Bolton Wanderers.
RICKY HOLMES
The forgotten man at United, Holmes is in the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane but has been battling injury problems recently.
Fans of Northampton Town have been clamouring for his return on social media, but wages may again prove prohibitive and United may have to come to some arrangement with the player.
Ched Evans, Samir Carruthers, Nathan Thomas and Ben Heneghan have already found new clubs after being transfer listed in the summer.