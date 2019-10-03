The controversial club worth of Sheffield United and their Premier League rivals - according to FIFA 20

The club worth of Sheffield United and their Premier League rivals - according to FIFA

Club value and club worth is certainly always up for debate - and FIFA 20 figures are no different.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:00 pm

With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued Sheffield United and their Premier League rivals club...

1. Manchester United

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £3,060,000,000

2. Manchester City

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £2,407,500,000

3. Liverpool

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £1,884,600,000

4. Chelsea

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £1,818,000,000

