Championship rumours: Sheffield United ace wanted by Bristol City | Leeds United flop set for exit | Norwich City chase Greek star | Updates on Aston Villa, West Brom and Hull

Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linked Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today)

Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linked Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today)
Hull City captain Markus Henriksen has hinted that a move to Bordeaux is on the cards when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Hull Live)

Hull City captain Markus Henriksen has hinted that a move to Bordeaux is on the cards when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Hull Live)
Bristol City will target moves for Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, Bolton's Joe Williams and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga in the summer. (Bristol Live)

Bristol City will target moves for Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, Bolton's Joe Williams and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga in the summer. (Bristol Live)
Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is being tracked by a number of Championship and SPL clubs. (HITC Sport)

Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is being tracked by a number of Championship and SPL clubs. (HITC Sport)
