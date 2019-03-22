Championship rumours: Sheffield United ace wanted by Bristol City | Leeds United flop set for exit | Norwich City chase Greek star | Updates on Aston Villa, West Brom and Hull

Click and scroll through the pages…
1. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen is seen wearing a Rainbow arm band during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on December 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
2. LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Markus Henriksen of Hull City celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road on December 1, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
3. BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Lee Johnson, Manager of Bristol City claps the fans after winning the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Bristol City and Bolton Wanderers at Ashton Gate on January 25, 2019 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
4. BLACKBURN, ENGLAND- APRIL 8: Ryan Hedges of Barnsley in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley at Ewood Park on April 8, 2017 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
View more