Championship rumours: Sheffield United ace wanted by Bristol City | Leeds United flop set for exit | Norwich City chase Greek star | Updates on Aston Villa, West Brom and Hull

1. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen is seen wearing a Rainbow arm band during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on December 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linked Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today)

Getty Images

Getty Images