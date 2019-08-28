Carabao Cup draw: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday learn their third round fate
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been drawn at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup
By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 22:12
The Blades, who beat Blackburn on Tuesday have been drawn against League One side Sunderland at Bramall Lane.
Wednesday, after their dramatic victory over Rotherham United on Wednesday, will take on Premier League outfit Everton at Hillsborough.
Matches are played on September 24 and 25.