Carabao Cup draw: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday learn their third round fate

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been drawn at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup

By Chris Holt
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 22:12
Sheffield Wednesday's Atdhe Nuhiu and Sheffield United's Richard Stearman played key roles in putting their sides into the third round of the Carabao Cup

The Blades, who beat Blackburn on Tuesday have been drawn against League One side Sunderland at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday, after their dramatic victory over Rotherham United on Wednesday, will take on Premier League outfit Everton at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Matches are played on September 24 and 25.