Brian Deane makes ‘future Lionel Messi’ prediction to Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp
Brian Deane and Billy Sharp will discuss all things Sheffield United on MOTDx tonight.
The Blades legend and the Sheffield United captain will join presenter Craig Mitch on the Bramall Lane turf to chat heroes, goals and pre-match routines.
During the chat, Sharp revealed that he always dreamed of being Brian Deane when he was practising in his back garden.
Deane predicted that kids in ten years time will want to emulate the 33-year-old after scoring 90 goals since rejoining the Blades in 2015.
Sharp said: “The memories for me as a Sheffield United fan was mostly because of Brian Deane.
“I say to my kids now that I’m their dad, but they think I’m their hero but I meet people like Brian Deane and I wanted to be Brian Deane in the garden.”
Deane replied: “I’m sure in 10 years’ time somebody is going to come up to you who’s like the next Lionel Messi and is going to go ‘Well actually Billy Sharp was the guy...the inspiration behind it.”
The 51-year-old scored 121 goals for the Blades in three separate spells at Bramall Lane before retiring in 2006.
During the programme, Sharp reveals that he used to watch Deane and his teammates at the Lane with his dad growing up.
He said: “I used to have a Bovril and a pie with my dad. Get ready nice and early and watch Deano and his teammates go to work on teams.”
Sheffield United take on Sharp’s former side Southampton at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
MOTDx will be on BBC Two at 7pm tonight.