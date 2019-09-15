Blackburn Rovers 2 Sheffield United 3: Blades Women seal second win of league season as they come from behind to beat Rovers
Sheffield United sealed their second win of the FA Women’s Championship season as they came from behind to beat Blackburn.
Brave, newly-promoted Rovers gave a great account of themselves but have now lost their opening
The visitors threatened first when Aimee Palmer darted down the right flank before fizzing in a low shot which was inches off target.
Rovers responded with skipper Saffron Jordan seeing a long-range strike well gathered by keeper Becky Flaherty but the hosts struck first after 18 minutes.
An Alex Taylor cross wasn't cleared, leaving Jordan to pounce on the loose ball before lashing home low into the corner.
Carla Ward's Blades swiftly hit back, though. Three minutes later Chloe Dixon fired home on the turn after controlling a cut-back from Maddy Cusack.
Before the break Jade Pennock went close for the Blades after seizing on an error from Rhema Lord-Mears, while at the other end Taylor lashed an effort into the side-netting.
Blades striker Dixon was lively early in the second half, and she stung the palms of Danielle Hill with a ferocious drive from 20 yards.
Palmer then set herself before curling an excellent strike inches over the top.
The Blades grabbed the second goal they probably deserved with 15 minutes left when unmarked sub Katie Wilkinson rose to head home Sophie Barker's precise cross.
Pennock tapped home Cusack's cross late on as the Blades wrapped up a well-deserved victory, before Rovers sub Natasha Flint grabbed a close-range consolation with the final kick of the game.
