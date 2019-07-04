'Bigger than Frank Lampard to Chelsea, bigger than Buffon to Juventus' - Sheffield United fans buzzing for Phil Jagielka's Blades return after 12 years with Everton
It's fair to say that Sheffield United fans are pleased by their latest acquisition ahead of the Blades’ Premier League comeback.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 23:20
Phil Jagielka's return to Bramall Lane, 12 years to the day after leaving the club to join Everton, has been met with widespread glee by Unitedites. Fans have been buoyed by nostalgia, lifted by the experience the former England international will bring to a squad light on that front from a Premier League perspective but they also know they’ve got a good player on their hands. Here's what some of them were saying on Twitter...