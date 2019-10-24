Arsenal legend highlights three tactics Sheffield United used to beat Unai Emery’s side
Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has explained how Sheffield United were able to overcome Unai Emery’s side.
Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game after half-an-hour to give Chris Wilder’s side all three points on Monday night.
The result moved Sheffield United up to ninth in the Premier League but raised a number of concerns over Emery’s Arsenal.
Although it was only Arsenal’s second defeat of the season, the result left them outside the top four and ten points off league-leaders Liverpool.
And, Arsenal legend Petit believes Emery’s side should have been better prepared for their trip to Bramall Lane.
Petit explained that Sheffield United used three important tactics to overcome Arsenal and added they were all visible against Liverpool and Chelsea.
Writing in Paddy Power’s blog, he said: “The starting XI he (Emery) picked was strange. It’s difficult after an international break when you have to play teams that don’t have as many players involved in the international fixtures.
“But you know what to expect when you go to Bramall Lane – you know the qualities of the Sheffield United team.
“They fight, especially in front of their home crowd, and they get balls into the box and put pressure on at set pieces. That’s what they did against Liverpool and Chelsea.
“More importantly, they didn’t show any technical quality on the pitch. They gave away so many simple balls and had no inspiration, imagination or creativity.
“They looked so heavy. That isn’t Arsenal – you need to take the ball and show what you’ve got.
“But I haven’t seen that in years. Nothing has changed since Arsène Wenger left.”
Sheffield United will be looking to build on their famous win over Arsenal when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday.