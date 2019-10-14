'Another Blade in the making!' - Why Sheffield United fans are loving this video of John Fleck's son scoring six goals for his junior team
John Fleck has proved an inspiring signing for Sheffield United since arriving on a free transfer from Coventry City in 2016.
The Scottish midfielder has helped United to two promotions in three years, and is now an established Premier League player and a Scottish international after winning his first cap for his country in midweek against Russia.
And if this video is anything to go by, there may yet be another generation of Flecks that makes the grade as a professional footballer… John’s uncle, Robert, played for Rangers and Chelsea as a striker.
And John’s son, Hudson, has showed goalscoring instincts of his own, netting SIX goals for his junior side on Sunday.
His proud mum Lauren shared a video on social media of one of the goals, showing young Hudson taking the ball down excellently before smashing his effort into the top corner.
Blade Shane Rowley commented: “That first touch is insane,” while Paul Waller added: “Filthy first touch from a ball in the air... Tidy finish aswell! If he was born in Coventry or Sheffield he’s got to play for England!”
Steve Mower said: “First touch better than most adults, then the finish! Jesus Christ SUFC, sign them up!!!”
And Andy Tupholme added simply: “Wow. Another Blade in the making!”