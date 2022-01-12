Kyron Gordon hungry for more Sheffield United action after revealing U23s' reaction to Paul Heckingbottom's appointment

The defender made his FA Cup debut for the Blades at the weekend at Wolverhampton Wanderers, after being recalled from his loan spell at Boston United.

Two more U23 players, Will Osula and Joe Starbuck, were also named in the Blades’ squad to face the Premier League side and after Heckingbottom stepped up from his role as U23 manager, with former head of academy Jack Lester also taking up a first-team role, more and more young Blades are expected to be integrated into Championship action.

“As soon as he got the job, everyone was buzzing,” Gordon said of Heckingbottom.

“I’ve worked with him for 18 months, and he knows the lads and what we’re about. So if there are any injuries, or if he just wants to throw us in there, there’s more of an opportunity with Hecky being in the job.

“Every day is an opportunity to get better and impress the manager. Especially in the climate we're in now; it only takes a Covid case or injury to get in the side, and that happened for me.

“Opportunities are always going to be there. It's just down to us young lads to take them.”

Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United in action against Wolves: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Gordon could retain his place in the United squad for Saturday’s trip to Derby County, after fellow defenders John Egan, Enda Stevens and Ben Davies all missed the Wolves game. Jack Robinson also came off with an injury at half-time.

“I'm always pushing,” he added.