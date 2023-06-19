Any hopes Sheffield United may have had of bringing Kyle Walker ‘home’ this summer could be dashed after reports in Germany suggested that the treble-winning Manchester City star is set to join Bayern Munich.

The England international has made no secret of his desire to play for United again before he ends his playing career and reports that the 33-year-old is resigned to leaving the Etihad this summer, coupled with the Blades’ promotion back to the Premier League, had led to excitement amongst some supporters that Walker could be wearing a Blades shirt next season.

The prospect was always fanciful, and United would have needed an awful lot of financial goodwill from both City and Walker to make any such deal happen. Now, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg, Walker is in “advanced talks” with German champions Bayern Munich with “concrete negotiations ongoing”.

The report added that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was a big part of convincing him to join Bayern but that no agreement has been reached between the clubs yet, despite all parties being “optimistic” about finalising a deal.