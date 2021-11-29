Kyle Walker drops another hint about returning to Sheffield United when Manchester City days come to an end

The England defender was born in Sheffield and came through the United academy, before making the move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

He later became the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to City for £53m, becoming a serial Premier League winner and established England defender during his time at the Etihad.

But he has never forgotten his roots, often returning to Bramall Lane for games when his City commitments allow and admitting he would like to play for the Blades again before he hangs up his boots.

“I'll go until my legs don't want to go," Walker, still only 31 years old, said on the BBC’s Friday Football Social podcast.

"Until they go I'll keep running.

“I made it very clear I want to go back and play for Sheffield United. I started there, played there from when I was six or seven years old.

Kyle Walker came through Sheffield United's academy before becoming a star with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and England: PA Wire.

"If I am dropping down and it is becoming a burden, obviously not. But as long as I am still enjoying it, I'll keep doing it.

“I love the banter with the lads. There is never one day I think I don't want to get out of the bed. As soon as that stops, I will stop."

Walker scored against his boyhood club for City last season at Bramall Lane, but didn’t celebrate – admitting his parents would have got a lot of stick if he had.