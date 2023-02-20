Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has been handed a welcome boost for the promotion run-in after two key men played 75 minutes for the U21s in a derby-day victory over rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.

John Fleck and Ciaran Clark have missed large chunks of the current season with leg and hamstring injuries respectively, but came through the 1-0 victory over the Owls as planned and with no after-effects reported.

Scottish midfielder Fleck set up the winning goal, headed home by promising youngster Louie Marsh, with a superb ball from the left and was at his combative best without the ball, too, flying into tackles from early in the game.

Newcastle United loanee Clark, who hasn’t been seen since making way at half-time of the dramatic draw away at QPR early in the new year, also got valuable minutes in the tank against Wednesday as he looks to play a part for the Blades in their last 14 games of the regular season.

After overcoming his hamstring issue, Heckingbottom now has a big decision to make over whether to choose Clark or Jack Robinson at left centre-half, beginning with this weekend’s home clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Watford.

Fleck, who has been restricted to only 13 appearances this season, suffered a fractured leg earlier in the campaign and then, after making his return to the United side, was unfortunate to take a whack to the same area against Rotherham United.

Ismaila Coulibaly, the Malian midfielder, and goalkeeper Adam Davies also completed 90 minutes against Wednesday at Bramall Lane, as United consolidated their place at the top of the U21s table.