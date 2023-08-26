News you can trust since 1887
Key men back, Hamer starts, no Archer - Sheffield United predicted XI v Man City, gallery

Sheffield United face comfortably their toughest test of their season so far tomorrow when treble-winners Manchester City come to Bramall Lane.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

City are the favourites to add another Premier League crown to their trophy cabinet but will be without manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline as their boss recovers from back surgery in Barcelona.

United have some injury issues to contend with but also received some good news on the injury front earlier this week, with key men George Baldock and Oli McBurnie back in training. So we tasked our man to step into Paul Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face City - do you agree with his selections?

Couldn’t do anything about any of the three goals United have conceded so far this season after being exposed by his defence and deservedly starts between the posts

1. Wes Foderingham

Couldn't do anything about any of the three goals United have conceded so far this season after being exposed by his defence and deservedly starts between the posts

Missed out at Forest as a precaution but is back in training after a calf issue. Shackled Jack Grealish very well at Wembley last time out and has admitted that the more challenging opponent he faces, the better he plays

2. George Baldock

Missed out at Forest as a precaution but is back in training after a calf issue. Shackled Jack Grealish very well at Wembley last time out and has admitted that the more challenging opponent he faces, the better he plays

Not quite at his best so far this season but looked every inch the Premier League player in waiting last season and will be keen to show he can cope against this calibre of player again

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Not quite at his best so far this season but looked every inch the Premier League player in waiting last season and will be keen to show he can cope against this calibre of player again

United’s club captain will have been disappointed with the goals his side have conceded this season so far but another who helped shackle Haaland at Wembley - and will have to do so again to give United a chance

4. John Egan

United's club captain will have been disappointed with the goals his side have conceded this season so far but another who helped shackle Haaland at Wembley - and will have to do so again to give United a chance

