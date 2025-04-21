Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s faint hopes of gatecrashing the automatic promotion places officially died this evening as Burnley’s 2-1 victory at Turf Moor sealed their place in the Premier League. The Blades travelled across the Pennines knowing they had to win to keep their dream alive, but could not do so.

There was a glimmer of possibility when Tom Cannon levelled for the Blades, cancelling out Josh Brownhill’s opener with his first Blades goal, while a strong start from the away side certainly caused a few frayed nerves amongst the home support.

But Burnley won it from the penalty spot when Anel Ahmedhodzic brought down Hannibal and Brownhill calmly converted his 15th and most important goal of the season from 12 yards. Here’s how we rated United’s players as the Blades were officially consigned to a play-off push...

Michael Cooper 5

It was the battle of the two best goalkeepers in the division between him and Trafford and it was the latter who was the busiest early on, with Cooper’s only involvement in the first 25 minutes to send a sliding Hannibal for a hotdog with a great bit of composure, although a few Unitedites behind that goal may have had hearts in mouths at the time.

He was called into action properly soon after as Cullen smashed goalwards and although Cooper kept the ball out, it rebounded straight to the feet of Brownhill who smashed into the roof of the United net from a few yards out to put the hosts ahead. Beaten from the penalty spot for what proved to be the winner and will hope to join Trafford in the Premier League next term

Hamza Choudhury 6

Kept his place at right-back and was in trouble early on when a ball over the top sent the lively Anthony free, but the United man recovered to do just about enough to snuff out the first Burnley attack of the game.

Anthony didn’t get too much change after that but at the same time, United offered next to no threat down that side either, until Rak-Sakyi came on and Seriki followed him onto the pitch. Ended the game in a more comfortable centre-midfield position and was involved in a flashpoint after it when he had to be dragged away from a spectator following a post-match pitch invasion to celebrate promotion

Anel Ahmedhodzic 5

Made sure Flemming knew he was in a battle inside the first five minutes as he caught the home striker with a flailing arm as he won an aerial challenge. The Burnley man later went down embarrassingly easily under the slightest of touches from the Bosnian defender but there was less doubt when Ahmedhodzic kicked straight through Hannibal to give ref Webb no choice but to point to the spot.

Inches away from making amends with a goal as he slid in to meet Peck’s low cross but Esteve got there just ahead of his fellow defender, and was fortunate to escape a booking after pulling Flemming back after he’d got the better of his defender and looked to break clear

Jack Robinson 7

Back in the side after his slight hamstring issue and with Holding reverting to the bench after playing against Cardiff on Friday, and put all the noise about him out of his mind with a commanding display against the lively threats of Flemming, Hannibal and Co.

Saw yellow for protesting a little bit too vociferously as United gave away another cheap free kick as Burnley looked to break and later sent Brereton Diaz clear with a superb diagonal pass but the Chile international couldn’t take advantage

Harrison Burrows 5

Not great nor awful down the left, even if he did turn inside too many times for my liking when the chance was there for him to stretch his legs and run at Roberts. Lost his footing at the crucial moment which allowed Edwards to get the cross in for Burnley’s opener.

Known for the quality he possesses on his left foot but he couldn’t find it with time ticking away as Rak-Sakyi won a free-kick in a good crossing position, but Burrows ballooned his effort miles over the head of every Blades player waiting in the middle. Came off with 15 to go for McCallum, whose first involvement was to mishit a cross out of touch

Ben Brereton Diaz 4

The game’s pantomime villain was heckled from the start by a home crowd in no mood to forget his previous Blackburn allegiances and he did little to endear himself to them any more with a couple of rash challenges, one of which flattened Hannibal with the ball barely in the same postcode as United lost their collective heads a little after going 2-1 down on the stroke of half-time.

He had the chance to silence the home fans in the best way possible when a good United move saw him presented with a chance to test Trafford, but he couldn’t get his effort on target and that rather summed up his game to that point.

Couldn’t take advantage of another good opening from Robinson’s brilliant pass and that was his last action before he was replaced by Rak-Sakyi on a poor evening individually. Surely has a real question mark over his place for the last two games of the regular season before the play-offs, against his hometown team and his former club on the final day

Sydie Peck 6

Took a painful-looking whack to the leg/ankle area early on and that may have left a lasting impact as he surrendered possession a couple of times and gave away a cheap foul on Burnley man Hannibal. To be fair he regained his composure a little after that and almost set up an equaliser for Ahmedhodzic as he slid in but Esteve just got there first.

A brilliant sliding interception at the other end not long after prevented Laurent from getting a shot away from Hannibal’s cross before he made way with nine minutes of normal time to go, for Brewster

Vini Souza 6

Known for his battling qualities but was more effective on the ball here, sending Moore through with a lovely lofted pass and then showing his composure to play in Hamer for the move which saw Cannon drag the Blades level.

Given a tough time on occasion against the lively Hannibal, who beat him to a ball on the left after a poor touch from Souza and United were indebted to Peck for sliding in to cut out the danger. Replaced with 15 to go by Seriki

Gus Hamer 8

The United No.8 is an absolute joy to watch on the ball and showed his quality once again with a lovely give-and-go with Souza before sliding in Cannon to drag the Blades level, and almost repeated the trick in the second half when he was one of the only people in the stadium to spot the run of Cannon down the middle but Brereton Diaz smashed wide. All over the pitch after that and did his fair share of defensive dirty work too

For all his class he also has a habit of picking up the cheapest of yellow cards and got his obligatory one here for the most blatant of fouls on Brownhill as he looked to race clear, with the ball in the Blades net a few moments later via the boot of the Burnley skipper. That’s 13 now for the season and two more in the final two games of the campaign would mean a three-match ban

Tom Cannon 7

Started with a strike partner for the first time in a Blades shirt and had a few chances to stretch his legs and run in behind the Burnley defence but they were comfortably snuffed out - including one by his fellow striker Flemming which eventually led to the home side’s opening goal.

But he kept plugging away and got his reward with his first goal in Blades colours, a good finish from a tight angle high into Trafford’s net which has not been found too many times this season. Made way just before the hour mark for Campbell

Kieffer Moore 6

Came into the side after his cameo against Cardiff on Friday and tested Trafford a couple of times early on, including once inside the first 15 seconds as he and Cannon linked up nicely. Esteve is one of the league’s best defenders but he knew he was in a game here against the Welshman, who got the better of Egan-Riley as Souza played him in but then saw Esteve get back brilliantly to block

Subs: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Replaced the ineffective Brereton Diaz and instantly offered more of a threat down the right hand side, drawing a foul and booking for Pires soon after coming on. Also used: Campbell, Seriki, McCallum, Brewster