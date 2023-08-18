News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane

Key man absent and two full debuts in Sheffield United XI v Nottingham Forest

Blades team news from City Ground

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

Sheffield United key man George Baldock is absent from the Blades’ XI at Nottingham Forest tonight, giving the Blades another injury concern so early in the season.

Ben Osborn fills in at right wing-back against his former club, with Vinicius Souza and Gus Hamer making their full debuts for the Blades at the City Ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morgan Gibbs-White faces his former loan club for the home side.

Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Traore, Osula. Subs: A. Davies, Trusty, Basham, T. Davies, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Forest: Turner, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Aurier, McKenna, Danilo, Boly. Subs: Horvath, Kouyate, Wood, Toffolo, Niakhate, Elanga, Yates, Fleuler, Ui-Jo.

Related topics:George BaldockBlades