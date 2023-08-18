Key man absent and two full debuts in Sheffield United XI v Nottingham Forest
Blades team news from City Ground
Sheffield United key man George Baldock is absent from the Blades’ XI at Nottingham Forest tonight, giving the Blades another injury concern so early in the season.
Ben Osborn fills in at right wing-back against his former club, with Vinicius Souza and Gus Hamer making their full debuts for the Blades at the City Ground.
Morgan Gibbs-White faces his former loan club for the home side.
Blades: Foderingham, Osborn, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Traore, Osula. Subs: A. Davies, Trusty, Basham, T. Davies, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.
Forest: Turner, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Aurier, McKenna, Danilo, Boly. Subs: Horvath, Kouyate, Wood, Toffolo, Niakhate, Elanga, Yates, Fleuler, Ui-Jo.