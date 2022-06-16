Key attacking player extends her stay at Sheffield United

Rayner rejoined the Blades in 2021 having first linked up with United in 2018 before moving to Nottingham Forest and has become an important player for Neil Redfearn’s side.

“It’s great to be signing for another season with the Blades,” she said. “I’m feeling happy and looking forward to it.

“I feel like this season is very important for me after being hit by injuries last season, I want to hit the ground running and stamp my mark on the team which due to the injuries I struggled to do last season. I’m feeling fit and ready to go into pre-season and I’m looking forward to meeting back up with the team.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bex Rayner has agreed a new Sheffield United contract for next season

Redfearn is hoping that Rayner’s injury problems, which plagued the attacker last season, are now behind her and he is hopeful she can make a real impact in the Championship as United again take a stab at promotion.

“We had a few conversations with Bex towards the end of the season and there’s a real determination about her, you can sense that,” said Redfearn.

“She’s still quite young, but had a lot of experience and has unbelievable technical ability. Bex is at that point now where she can really affect games and we saw that in glimpses last season, she had some outstanding performances when she was fit.”