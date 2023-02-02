Kell Brook issues apology and makes vow after being filmed snorting white powder

Sheffield boxing hero Kell Brook has apologised and vowed to seek help after a video of him snorting white powder at his home emerged.
The video was published by The Sun, showing Sheffield United fan Brook snort the substance off a glass table before shadow-boxing for the camera.
On Friday his manager Terry Thompson insisted that the video was a joke, but Brook posted an apology on his Twitter account today.
“I messed up, I hold my hands up & want to apologise to my family gym friends & fans,” Brook wrote.
“It’s no secret that I struggle with mental health & I’m finding retirement really hard. I’m actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. Again I apologise for the hurt I’ve caused.”
Brook retired from boxing after beating long-time foe Amir Khan a year ago, but has recently suggested he could return to the ring.
Brook’s manager denied that the white powder was cocaine, adding after the video went viral: ‘This is a thing that has sort of got out of hand.
‘They were at his house, they were having a laugh. They were joking about things. He said to them: ‘Film me having a laugh’.”