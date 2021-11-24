Keith Curle: Former Sheffield United favourite leaves Oldham Athletic 'by mutual consent'
Oldham have announced that former Sheffield United player Keith Curle has his position as manager by mutual consent after eight months in charge.
Latics are currently third from bottom in League Two with four league wins and were beaten 2-1 by Northampton on Tuesday night.
The club’s Youth Team Manager Selim Benachour will take over from the former Blade on an interim basis.
A club statement on the official website read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that Keith Curle has left his role as Head Coach by mutual consent.
“We would like to thank Keith for his efforts during his time at Boundary Park and would also like to wish him well for the future. His assistant Colin West has also been relieved of his duties.
“Selim Benachour will step up from the Academy and take over as Interim Head Coach for the time being with the club making no further comment now as the team continues its preparations for the game at the weekend.”