'Just a matter of time' - Sheffield United set to miss out on defensive target to Championship rivals

Aside from United, Sanderson had been linked to a host of clubs including Newcastle United Sunderland – where he had a spell on loan last season – and Birmingham City.

And it appears as though the Blues have won the race to bring in the 21-year-old, who looks set to sign a new long-term contract at Wolves before heading off for a season on loan at Birmingham.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United target Dion Sanderson looks set to be joining Birmingham City . (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Blues head coach Lee Bowyer confirmed that there had been an agreement between all parties and, subject to a medical, Sanderson will be off to St Andrews.

“We are hoping that will get done soon,” Bowyer told BBCWM. “It’s something that I think has been agreed but he is just coming back from an injury so we are just making sure everything is right on the medical side of things.

“I don’t think there’s any problems, it’s just a matter of time, another good addition to the squad.

“He defends properly and when I say properly, he marks, he puts his body on the line and is comfortable on the ball - another one that ticks all the boxes.”

United have made a centre back a priority in the transfer market with Jack O’Connell having undergone a second operation on a knee injury that ket him out for almost all of last season.