Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Chris Wilder's return ahead of Sheffield United vs Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the change in the Sheffield United dugout ahead of Wednesday night's clash.
Jurgen Klopp has had his say on Sheffield United's appointment of Chris Wilder. The Blades go up against the in-form Reds on Wednesday evening, and the build-up to the clash has been far from ideal.
Paul Heckingbottom was sacked between Monday and Tuesday, and former fan favourite boss Chris Wilder was instantly installed as the new boss. Blades owner Prince Abdullah says Wilder is the 'best guy on earth to take over', and that's despite Wilder largely struggling since his departure from Bramall Lane three years ago.
Still, he enjoyed success during his last spell at the club, and it's no secret that the club means a great deal to him, and that will be an important factor. As to whether it will be enough to help United defeat title hopefuls Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night is another question, but Klopp is aware of the welcome Wilder will get upon his return, and the potential extra step Blades stars may have as a result of the events. "Yes, there will be a lot of passion (with Chris Wilder in the dugout)," Klopp said. "I'm pretty sure there will be a great reception for him and the only way you can calm down an atmosphere is always with your own football. Imagine we wouldn't have to play a good game to win against Sheffield United, but it's the Premier League it's not possible so they will be really going for it as will we." Speaking about the game itself, Klopp added: "I obviously remember the way Sheffield United played under Chris Wilder. We can probably bin our analysis but we will have to see. We have to focus on ourselves but I don't think he will change too much. What can he change in that period? We have to just prepare for a football game."
The Liverpool boss was again asked about Joel Matip's fitness after picking up an injury against Fulham last weekend, with the defender set for an extended spell out, starting at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.