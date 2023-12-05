Still, he enjoyed success during his last spell at the club, and it's no secret that the club means a great deal to him, and that will be an important factor. As to whether it will be enough to help United defeat title hopefuls Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night is another question, but Klopp is aware of the welcome Wilder will get upon his return, and the potential extra step Blades stars may have as a result of the events. "Yes, there will be a lot of passion (with Chris Wilder in the dugout)," Klopp said. "I'm pretty sure there will be a great reception for him and the only way you can calm down an atmosphere is always with your own football. Imagine we wouldn't have to play a good game to win against Sheffield United, but it's the Premier League it's not possible so they will be really going for it as will we." Speaking about the game itself, Klopp added: "I obviously remember the way Sheffield United played under Chris Wilder. We can probably bin our analysis but we will have to see. We have to focus on ourselves but I don't think he will change too much. What can he change in that period? We have to just prepare for a football game."