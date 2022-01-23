'Joy to watch', 'Still not convinced' - Sheffield United fans react after 2-0 victory over Luton Town
After 55 days away from Bramall Lane, it was a happy homecoming for Sheffield United as they beat Luton Town 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson sealed all three points for the Blades against Town, who finished with 10 men after Reece Burke was sent off.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...
@JoeRowley98: Ollie Norwood rolled back the years today, best I’ve seen him play in a long time
@craigsablade30: Boring first 45, picked up in second half but I’m still not convinced we have enough to challenge this year. I hope I’m wrong
@kateburlaga: Horribly flat first 45 but #sufc game sealed in three second-half minutes vs submissive Luton. Lovely connection between Brewster and crowd, and, while decision-making will develop with experience, what a joy Ndiaye’s balance & close control are to watch.
@8LAD35: First home game for 55 days & now 3 of next 4 away. Bonkers season
@_joshchapman98: Defensively, best I’ve ever seen Bogle today. Won EVERY 1v1 thrown at him. Looked sharp as anything going forward too
@hoppo78: How much better are Saturday nights when your team has won eh?!
@Lanners1: Some of our fan base are embarrassing. I swear some of them actually want us to fail just so they can have a moan. Brilliant today, start to finish. 4-1-1 start for Hecky, go on moan at that.
@tyronej1984: Really hope Brewster continues to kick on, because we’ll have one hell of a player on our hands if so.
@mrdavidsykes: Immense today from [Bogle], one of the best RWB performances I can remember seeing
@adam_guildford: Ndiaye is a special special player