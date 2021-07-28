More than 3,000 supporters will make the trip across South Yorkshire for their first away game in 17 months, which will also be their first chance to see new boss Slavissa Jokanovic in the dugout.

Sheffield United have sold out their ticket allocation for the match, with a healthy home crowd also expected at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck.

Ahead of the match, which kicks off at 7pm, 29-year-old Fleck said: "We're looking forward to seeing them, I'm sure they'll be feeling the same way. They'll be back in their numbers again."

Just over 5,000 Blades fans were allowed inside Bramall Lane in May for the final home game of last season, but tonight will be the first time the team have played in front of an unrestricted attendance since the 2019/20 Premier League season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fleck returned to pre-season late following his involvement with Scotland at Euro 2020 and missed the club’s trip to Spain earlier this month.

He’s hoping for some much-needed minutes tonight ahead of the first game of the season against Birmingham City a week on Saturday.

"It’d be great,” he said, “we’ve missed out on a couple of games because of the events last week but all the boys will be looking forward to getting some minutes.