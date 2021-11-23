The midfielder required urgent medical treatment, and was administered oxygen by paramedics, following the incident which occurred soon after Jayden Bogle scored what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Although Jokanovic was unable to provide the exact details of Fleck’s condition when he briefed journalists on the situation afterwards, the Serb revealed the 30-year-old was keen to learn if his team mates had been able to hold on to the lead they secured early in the second-half.

“He is conscious, he asked for the result,” Jokanovic said. “He wanted to know and we hope that everything is going to be okay.

John Fleck of Sheffield Utd attempts to stand after he needed medical treatment before being stretchered off during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. David Klein / Sportimage

“Everything happened really quickly and he is in good hands now. I can not comment any more. But, I repeat, he is in safe hands and we clearly hope everything is going to be okay.”

Jokanovic admitted he did not want to be drawn into discussing what had happened to Fleck “because this is not my area of expertise” and was still visibly shaken when he attended the post-game media conference.

Veljko Paunovic, the Reading manager, said: “The experience was traumatic and it was horrible. I hope that John will return to normal life very soon and be back playing football as well as I know he can and has been playing.”

eljko Paunovic, the manager of Reading, sent Sheffield United's John Fleck his bestg wishes: Alex Burstow/Getty Images