Ramsdale had emerged as Arsenal’s top goalkeeping target this summer following the Blades’ relegation last season, and officials from the two clubs reportedly met yesterday.

But it became clear that the Gunners were not willing to meet United’s valuation of the player they re-signed from Bournemouth last year, and they are now understood to be pursuing alternative options.

The 23-year-old was named United’s player of the year last season, despite the Blades slipping out of the Premier League, and he was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros after an injury to former Blade Dean Henderson.

And Egan is not surprised that his teammate is a man in demand.

"He's brilliant,” Egan told The Star.

“He finished last season really strongly last year and put in some fantastic performances. When you're doing well, you're going to be linked with moves away but he's got his head down and applied himself correctly.

Aaron Ramsdale and John Egan of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“His attitude has been brilliant and that's testament to him.”

"He's a great role model for the younger lads,” Egan, speaking before Arsenal’s latest bid was lodged, added.

“He wants to get better, he wants to improve and it's brilliant to have him here."

Slavisa Jokanović, the Blades boss, is expected to provide an update on Ramsdale’s situation when he faces the media this afternoon to preview United’s weekend trip to Swansea City.

Ramsdale was not named in the United squad to face Carlisle United in the EFL Cup in midweek, but Jokanović denied his absence suggested a move was close.

“There is nothing in his absence, no, nothing,” Jokanović said. “I just needed to give some players a chance and others a rest.”