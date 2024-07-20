Jayden Bogle move to Leeds United confirmed as Sheffield United get fee they wanted

Jayden Bogle signs for Leeds United from Sheffield United | Leeds United

Jayden Bogle has moved from Sheffield United to Leeds United

Another Sheffield United promotion winner has left the club as Jayden Bogle’s move to Leeds United was confirmed on Saturday night.

The right back moved to Elland Road on a four-year deal, for what was described as an ‘undisclosed fee’. Leeds had two bids for Bogle turned down but The Star understands that the structure of the deal, which includes clauses, should see the Blades get close to the fee they were holding out for, believed to be around £7million. United themselves described the fee as ‘significant’.

Bogle’s contract runs out next summer and like last year, when Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye left with 12 months remaining on their contracts United were left with a choice between cashing in now of lose the player for nothing in a year’s time.

As part of their statement, Leeds United said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jayden to the club, who is the fourth arrival of the summer transfer window. He will now join up with Daniel Farke and the rest of the squad on their pre-season training camp in Germany.”

Bogle was signed by Chris Wilder Derby County in his first spell, in a double deal along with Max Lowe who also left this summer to join Sheffield Wednesday. The 23-year-old went on to make 103 appearances for the Blades, including 50 in the Premier League, as he battled with George Baldock for the starting role at right back.

United will now weigh up whether to add a right back to the long list of areas that need attention this summer. They currently have versatile new signing Jamie Shackleton to pick up the right back role, or the untested but highly-rated Irish youngster Sam Curtis.