Jamie Shackleton bringing key Leeds United attribute to Sheffield United after encouraging fans promise
Jamie Shackleton’s competitive introduction to life at Sheffield United at the weekend saw him give a typically committed display - which is something that Blades fans can get used to expecting from the versatile midfielder. Signed in the summer after his departure from Leeds United, Shackleton has had to wait for his first taste of action with his new side after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.
The 24-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford, slightly out of position at right-back - although Shackleton’s versatility means that there is not really any role in the side that he would not at least attack with 100 per cent effort and commitment. Those qualities endeared him to fans of Leeds and Millwall, where he spent time on loan in 2022/23, and are no less of a given at Bramall Lane.
“The manager said the attributes I have fit the bill for this club and I’d like to think he’s right,” said Shackleton. “It doesn’t matter where I’m going to be on the pitch, whether centre midfield or right back or anywhere. Put me in goal Jamie and I’ll give it a good go! We might struggle with me in the sticks but you’d get 100 per cent from me, I promise.”
What Shackleton lacks in the sort of stature required to play in goal he more than makes up for in heart, and it was a relief to see him back on the pitch on Sunday so soon after his serious-looking knee injury away at Rotherham United just over five weeks earlier. The issue was later revealed to not be as serious as first feared, although Shackleton would have preferred to have made his competitive Blades debut earlier in the campaign.
“It’s been a bit frustrating,” Shackleton added. “I’m at a new club and want to be out here all the time but picked up a little knee injury so the last month’s been a bit frustrating but when I get the chance to get out there and experience things like that, it makes it all worth it.
“I featured in three of the games in pre-season and then had this month where I’ve not been able to do everything I want to do. But the last week I’ve been out there training and some minutes which will definitely help my fitness. Whatever position it’s in, I’ll do what I can to help the team and put in a proper shift. And I think the fans here, at this particular club, really appreciate that type of thing.”
