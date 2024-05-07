Sheffield United will already be casting an eye ahead to next season as they play out their final Premier League fixtures. The Blades’ relegation has already been confirmed, and there is a small benefit to that in that the club chiefs can get ahead with their planning for the next campaign.

Bouncing back up will be no easy task, and it will be the club’s priority to stabilise and avoid any significant drop-off after a season to forget. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Bramall Lane, including United’s rivals in both the Premier League and Championship.

Stoke confirm departures

Stoke City have confirmed their contract decisions ahead of the summer. The Potters have confirmed that Jordan Thompson’s stay at the club will be extended by a further year due an option in his deal they have triggered, while Tyrese Campbell will depart along with Ciaran Clark and Wesley.

Stoke chief Jon Walters has said: “In Tyrese’s case, to have played over 150 matches for one team is a rare feat in the modern era, it represents a significant contribution to the history of our club and we thank him for his efforts in a Stoke City shirt.”

Carragher reference

Jamie Carragher has mentioned Sheffield United when tearing into Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Carragher said on Sky Sports after the Red Devils were beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace: “This is one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League. That is a fact. That is not an opinion, that is a fact.