Jamie Carragher has predicted Sheffield United's next Premier League clash after the arrival of Chris Wilder. It has been a turbulent week for the Blades, and indeed a turbulent season overall. Paul Hackingbottom was sacked earlier this week after a disastrous start to the season for United.

The Blades are marooned at the bottom of the Premier League table, though most feel Heckingbottom was hard done by, given the lack of investment during the summer, and indeed the key sales that were sanctioned. Still, the United board felt they had to do something to spark some life from the squad, and former boss and fan favourite Wilder was brought back.

The appointment wasn't enough to prevent a home defeat to title hopefuls Liverpool on Wednesday night, but that was always going to be a big ask. There will be far greater hope this weekend, when the Blades face Brentford at home, and pundit Carragher is also confident that Wilder's return will spark a big performance at Bramall Lane.

Carragher told the Stick to Football podcast: "Surely Sheffield United need to get a win at some point and maybe they can do it against Brentford this weekend. I’m thinking the crowd will be up for it, especially with Chris Wilder returning, so I’ll say a 1-0 home win over Brentford.”