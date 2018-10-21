James Shield’s Sheffield United verdict: Chris Wilder was disappointed after Derby defeat - but that attitude makes Blades what they are

Chris Wilder was visibly frustrated after Sheffield United’s defeat at Derby - but that relentless attitude is what helps make his side the force they are.

That’s the view of our Blades writer James Shield, who was at Pride Park as goals from Craig Bryson and Jack Marriott sentenced United to defeat either side of Chris Basham’s equaliser.

Chris Wilder

Blades manager Wilder, who revealed his frustration after the game, added: "It's a great result for Derby and a poor one for us.

"It was a tight game between two really good sides and they found their moment..

"Derby were better than us second half. We lost control of the game a little bit but I thought we were really good in the first.

"We were really good and should have found that last bit to go in at half-time up in the game, but we didn't and they came back.

"I've no complaints about the second half and the result overall because if you defend like that and don't put teams to bed the result can go either way."