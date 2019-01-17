James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: This is why some managers enjoy support and others are always doomed to fail

On the face of it, listening to a former Leicester City midfielder and supporter squabble about whether or not Claude Puel should be sacked had nothing to do with Sheffield United.

But driving home from last weekend's game against Queens Park Rangers, it occur​r​ed to me that actually, the sound of them shouting over one another on the radio probably did.

Sheffield United always attack: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Because the row proved how divorced many of those who earn their living from the game are becoming from folk who pay to watch it. And, compared the atmosphere inside Bramall Lane at present, revealed why the shrewdest minds in sport recognise, despite the importance of making a buck, building a career and balancing the books, it is still essentially an entertainment business.

Why? Simple. Those in the stands, not on the pitch, ultimately dictate the mood of a club.

If that sounds strange, if you think results are the biggest influence on a fan's disposition, the chances are you're either very rich, easily pleased or particularly susceptible to the money men's PR spin. City are eighth in the Premier League table, above the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle, but thanks to Puel's mind-numbing tactics their followers seem a pretty disgruntled bunch. The same has been said of United's in the past, not least as they meandered through Nigel Adkins' forgettable season at the helm. Actually, they are anything but.

As players, their predecessors, managers and coaches continue to kid themselves that outcomes are all important, football reminds me of a marriage where one spouse is earning a fortune yet expects the other, after upping their housekeeping contribution, to buy value meals from the supermarket and maybe, if they're lucky, treat themselves to a swift half at the local every few months.

Chris Wilder wants his team to entertain: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Then, when their other half protests and insists things must change, the skinflint in question calls them ungrateful and wonders what all the fuss is about. The cost of attending matches, the extortionate fees charged for things like drinks and merchandise, mean fans are now demanding more bang for their buck. And understandably so.

According to the latest figures, the median annual wage across the United Kingdom is now £28,677. So by definition, half of us are earning less. Considerably less in many cases, with someone on the National Living Wage pocketing around £265 a week after income tax and national insurance.

In Leicester and Sheffield, where Chris Wilder's team are sitting second in the Championship, the seven day average is £480 and £474 respectively, although the salaries commanded by those in both his and Puel's squads will inflate this figure. The cheapest season ticket price to watch them in action is £323 and £395 respectively. Those are sensible prices but of course, most of those inside Bramall Lane and the KP Stadium will be paying more. After settling their mortgage or rental payments for the month, utility bills and shopping for essentials like food.

Although United are excelling this season - they enter Saturday evening's game at Swansea City four points behind leaders Leeds - by the most obvious measure Wilder's employers are being outperformed by their counterparts in the East Midlands who are competing at the highest level. Yet the narrative surrounding the former is much brighter and upbeat because, I suspect, the 51-year-old and his staff recognise fans, as well as players, must be enthused. United attack and go hell for leather. They try to overwhelm opponents. City, by contrast, set-up not to concede and maybe nick someth​​ing on the break. Which, according to the airwaves, makes for pretty thin gruel.

Chris Wilder: David Klein/Sportimage

As the cost of living rises and, whatever the politicians tell us, the value of wages in the real world drop, managers of Wilder's ilk are likely to be the ones whose stock rises. Because they grasp the fact that yes, although results are important, so is the manner in which they are achieved. If supporters really are the 'Twelfth man', if they are truly respected by those who patrol the technical areas or pull on a pair of boots, they deserve to enjoy themselves every bit as much as those they go to watch. Tactics, by and large, must reflect that.