James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: The statistic that should excite every Blade more than Billy Sharp’s new goal-scoring mark

Do you know what? I actually feel a little bit sorry for Jack O'Connell.

In a week which has seen his captain Billy Sharp dominate the headlines, and deservedly so after becoming the highest scorer in England's top four divisions since the turn of the century, the centre-half's own remarkable achievement went largely unnoticed.

Jack O'Connell's feat is remarkable given his approach to the game: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Relegated, despite Chris Wilder's best efforts, to a couple of lines in the body of a match report. Of only passing interest, despite the manager's repeated attempts to shoe-horn it into the conversation, during Sheffield United's pre-match media conference before Tuesday's visit to Wigan Athletic.

The fixture at the DW Stadium, which saw Sharp surpass Rickie Lambert's tally of 219 goals, was also O'Connell's 101st consecutive league start for the club he joined two-and-a-half years ago. Given the position he plays, coupled with the incorrigible drive of football's lawmakers to make the game a non-contact sport, reaching this figure is testament to his fitness, powers of recovery and also skill. It seems ridiculous, given O'Connell's uber-physical approach, that he has been cautioned only nine times after collecting a booking during the first match of that run; against Bury, at Bramall Lane, midway through United's League One title winning campaign.

Achieving this feat secured the defender a place in United's statistical history books and, when you consider some of the others names on the '100 plus' list, confirms he has the potential to become a legend. Of course, whether or not he is eventually bestowed with that title will depend upon results and United's ability to retain his services amid the inevitable interest from top-flight sides. But being mentioned in the same breath as Tony Currie, Alan Woodward, Len Badger, and Alan Hodgkinson, who also pieced together unbroken centuries, represents a mighty impressive start on this particular journey.

If an offer does materialise, most probably during the close season, the player should consider his status within Wilder's squad and the fact United's tactics clearly suit him before deciding whether or not to agitate for a move. Yes, O'Connell has been damn good for the club. But the club has been damn good for him too. Sometimes, culturally, things just click.

Billy Sharp has dominated this week's news agenda at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Two other positive stories emerge from O'Connell's accomplishment. The first, and most pertinent given the fact the transfer window reopened earlier this week, is that Wilder and his staff, including head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, can be trusted to make as well as deliver value for money. The initial £250,000 United paid to sign him from Brentford looks like small change now.

But, even though O'Connell is clearly a pretty durable individual, the physiotherapists, conditioners and masseurs working behind the scenes at the Steelphalt Academy, deserve recognition too. They might not enjoy the highest of profiles. However, given the importance Wilder places on consistent selections, their contribution to United's climb to third in the Championship has been invaluable.