James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: Do not make the mistake of ignoring the lessons of the derby with Sheffield Wednesday

Seven days have now passed since their derby against Sheffield Wednesday and, despite his insistence the next game is always the most important, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder should ensure footage of the game is played on continuous loop across every television screen inside Bramall Lane.

Not for motivational purposes. The 51-year-old's team, having enjoyed an almost unprecedented level of possession, already know they were the better team.

Chris Wilder could do with a little extra firepower to compliment the strikers already at his disposal: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But because the fixture, which somehow finished goalless, laid bare United's strengths and weaknesses more than any other match they have contested this season. In glorious, high definition, technicolour. With the transfer window set to reopen in January, a wonderful opportunity to address the latter and give themselves the best possible chance of maintaining a promotion challenge is looming large on the horizon.

First, before we can discuss these and provide the necessary context, a brief recap is required. United burst out of the blocks against Jos Luhukay's side and, had David McGoldrick's early penalty not been saved, would surely have overwhelmed the opposition. Instead, as the night wore on and battle unfolded, they became a shade too predictable. Still dominant but, with Wednesday parking the bus in front of the excellent Cameron Dawson before applying the handbrake and throwing away the ignition key, that spark of ingenuity required to unlock their defence simply was not there.

So what is to be done? The answer is simple. Unfortunately, as transfer fees and wages continue to soar, the solution is not. But until football accepts one of the fundamental laws of economics - that what goes up inevitably comes down - it is necessary to navigate a way through the game's flawed financial model and sign what United need. (Unless, of course, they are happy to take the risk those already at their disposal can complete the job in hand).

Which is, in case the £100 pound note still hasn't dropped, another centre-forward and possibly a 'Number 10' to compete with and provide cover for the brilliant Mark Duffy.

Sheffield United's Mark Duffy has been in excellent form this season but has little competition

In fairness to United's hierarchy, despite suggestions to the contrary, they have invested decent sums in the playing staff over the past few years. Maybe not as much as some might like but a series of enhanced and extended contracts, awarded to the likes of Jack O'Connell, John Fleck and Chris Basham, impact upon budgets.

Unfortunately for them, however, top-line Championship strikers do not come cheap. Neither in terms of the amount it costs the sign them nor, perhaps most importantly, the associated wages. Brokering a loan for a Premier League youngster is, therefore, the obvious route to take. Albeit, given Ben Woodburn's struggle to acclimatise to life beyond Liverpool, one who has been placed with an EFL club before.

Last month, with its two co-owners still pressing ahead with their rival takeover bids, I wrote how a temporary truce would benefit the whole club as Wilder attempts to implement his recruitment plans. It was a suggestion others have recently made themselves and will hopefully echo through the corridors of power.

Because, as United's display last week demonstrated, it will take a player of exceptional quality to improve this already gifted squad. And acquiring one, even though Wilder's share of David Brooks' transfer fee is still intact, will require everyone in a position of influence at the club to work closely together.