James Shield's Player Ratings: How The Star's Sheffield United writer thought Chris Wilder's team performed at Ipswich Town

The Star's Sheffield United Writer James Shield
Despite controlling long periods of the game, Sheffield United were unable to find a winning goal at Ipswich Town.

Indeed, until Billy Sharp's second-half equaliser, the promotion-chasing visitors had actually been trailing the Championship's bottom club following Ellis Harrison's strike.

The result saw United slip to sixth in the table, ahead of their game against fifth-placed Derby County on Boxing Day.

Dean Henderson 6

Did not have a great deal to do but highlighted his powers of concentration by twice darting off his line to thwart counter-attacks during a first-half played, for the most part, at the other end of the pitch.

Chris Basham 6

Never stops running and always looked to run outside his wing-back on the overlap. It would be interesting to discover how many miles he covers during a game.

John Egan 6

Is becoming increasing effective going forward after adapting to Wilder's 3-5-2 system, as demonstrated when his tackle on the edge of Ipswich's box set in motions the chain of events which saw Billy Sharp go close early on.

Jack O'Connell 6

Attacked with more purpose than has sometimes been the case of late and looked to help his team break quickly with a series of long passes towards Billy Sharp. The strker was the first person he always looked for whenever in possession.

Enda Stevens 7

Spent more time in the opposition's half than his own, as per usual, and helped support Sharp, David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy whenever United attacked.

George Baldock 7

It was noticeable the 25-year-old, not usually Wilder's most adventurous wing-back, pushed forward with real purpose as United looked to press the division's bottom club. Defensively sound too.

Oliver Norwood 7

Always demands the ball and makes himself available to receive possession. But, with Ipswich defending in numbers, he found it difficult to pick a telling pass until just after the interval.

John Fleck 6

Has not been at his best in recent weeks but took a step towards recapturing his best form at Portman Road. The Scot's passing, though, was a little careless at times.

Mark Duffy 6

Recovered from an early knock to play his usual part in the game. Created a good chance for Sharp midway through the first-half after teasing Ipswich's defence with some excellent footwork.

Billy Sharp 6

Appeared destined to endure frustrating afternoon in Suffolk until scoring in the 47th minute. Worked hard, never stopped running and always looked to get on the end of a chance but missed two before the break.

David McGoldrick 6

Playing against his former club for the first time since leaving Portman Road at the end of last season, the forward was clearly intent on proving a point about both his form and fitness.

Substitutes: Leon Clarke (McGoldrick, 70)

Not used: Simon Moore, Paul Coutts, Richard Stearman, Marvin Johnson, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington.