James Shield’s Player Ratings: How The Star’s Sheffield United writer thought Chris Wilder’s team performed at Ipswich Town

Despite controlling long periods of the game, Sheffield United were unable to find a winning goal at Ipswich Town.

Indeed, until Billy Sharp's second-half equaliser, the promotion-chasing visitors had actually been trailing the Championship's bottom club following Ellis Harrison's strike.

The result saw United slip to sixth in the table, ahead of their game against fifth-placed Derby County on Boxing Day.

Dean Henderson 6

Did not have a great deal to do but highlighted his powers of concentration by twice darting off his line to thwart counter-attacks during a first-half played, for the most part, at the other end of the pitch.

Chris Basham 6

Never stops running and always looked to run outside his wing-back on the overlap. It would be interesting to discover how many miles he covers during a game.

John Egan 6

Is becoming increasing effective going forward after adapting to Wilder's 3-5-2 system, as demonstrated when his tackle on the edge of Ipswich's box set in motions the chain of events which saw Billy Sharp go close early on.

Jack O'Connell 6

Attacked with more purpose than has sometimes been the case of late and looked to help his team break quickly with a series of long passes towards Billy Sharp. The strker was the first person he always looked for whenever in possession.

Enda Stevens 7

Spent more time in the opposition's half than his own, as per usual, and helped support Sharp, David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy whenever United attacked.

George Baldock 7

It was noticeable the 25-year-old, not usually Wilder's most adventurous wing-back, pushed forward with real purpose as United looked to press the division's bottom club. Defensively sound too.

Oliver Norwood 7

Always demands the ball and makes himself available to receive possession. But, with Ipswich defending in numbers, he found it difficult to pick a telling pass until just after the interval.

John Fleck 6

Has not been at his best in recent weeks but took a step towards recapturing his best form at Portman Road. The Scot's passing, though, was a little careless at times.

Mark Duffy 6

Recovered from an early knock to play his usual part in the game. Created a good chance for Sharp midway through the first-half after teasing Ipswich's defence with some excellent footwork.

Billy Sharp 6

Appeared destined to endure frustrating afternoon in Suffolk until scoring in the 47th minute. Worked hard, never stopped running and always looked to get on the end of a chance but missed two before the break.

David McGoldrick 6

Playing against his former club for the first time since leaving Portman Road at the end of last season, the forward was clearly intent on proving a point about both his form and fitness.

Substitutes: Leon Clarke (McGoldrick, 70)

Not used: Simon Moore, Paul Coutts, Richard Stearman, Marvin Johnson, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington.