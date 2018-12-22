James Shield’s Player Ratings: How The Star’s Sheffield United writer thought Chris Wilder’s team performed at Ipswich Town

Despite controlling long periods of the game, Sheffield United were unable to find a winning goal at Ipswich Town.
Indeed, until Billy Sharp's second-half equaliser, the promotion-chasing visitors had actually been trailing the Championship's bottom club following Ellis Harrison's strike.
The result saw United slip to sixth in the table, ahead of their game against fifth-placed Derby County on Boxing Day.
Dean Henderson 6
Did not have a great deal to do but highlighted his powers of concentration by twice darting off his line to thwart counter-attacks during a first-half played, for the most part, at the other end of the pitch.
Chris Basham 6
Never stops running and always looked to run outside his wing-back on the overlap. It would be interesting to discover how many miles he covers during a game.
John Egan 6
Is becoming increasing effective going forward after adapting to Wilder's 3-5-2 system, as demonstrated when his tackle on the edge of Ipswich's box set in motions the chain of events which saw Billy Sharp go close early on.
Jack O'Connell 6
Attacked with more purpose than has sometimes been the case of late and looked to help his team break quickly with a series of long passes towards Billy Sharp. The strker was the first person he always looked for whenever in possession.
Enda Stevens 7
Spent more time in the opposition's half than his own, as per usual, and helped support Sharp, David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy whenever United attacked.
George Baldock 7
It was noticeable the 25-year-old, not usually Wilder's most adventurous wing-back, pushed forward with real purpose as United looked to press the division's bottom club. Defensively sound too.
Oliver Norwood 7
Always demands the ball and makes himself available to receive possession. But, with Ipswich defending in numbers, he found it difficult to pick a telling pass until just after the interval.
John Fleck 6
Has not been at his best in recent weeks but took a step towards recapturing his best form at Portman Road. The Scot's passing, though, was a little careless at times.
Mark Duffy 6
Recovered from an early knock to play his usual part in the game. Created a good chance for Sharp midway through the first-half after teasing Ipswich's defence with some excellent footwork.
Billy Sharp 6
Appeared destined to endure frustrating afternoon in Suffolk until scoring in the 47th minute. Worked hard, never stopped running and always looked to get on the end of a chance but missed two before the break.
David McGoldrick 6
Playing against his former club for the first time since leaving Portman Road at the end of last season, the forward was clearly intent on proving a point about both his form and fitness.
Substitutes: Leon Clarke (McGoldrick, 70)
Not used: Simon Moore, Paul Coutts, Richard Stearman, Marvin Johnson, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington.