James Shield’s Player-Ratings: How Chris Wilder’s team fared at Derby County

Sheffield United slipped to defeat against Derby County, with Craig Bryson and Jack Marriott scoring either side of Chris Basham's equaliser. Despite the result, there were still some commendable displays from the visitors.

Dean Henderson 8

Less than a minute had gone when the goalkeeper found himself picking the ball out of his net following Craig Bryson's early opener. He also saw a clearance charged down moments later. But Henderson

produced an excellent save to deny Jack Marriott just before the break before thwarting Tom Lawrence.

Enda Stevens 8

Showed excellent awareness to prevent United falling two behind in the 23rd minute when, anticipating Harry Wilson would cross to the unmarked Marriott, he darted across the pitch to cut out the youngster's pass.

Kieron Freeman 6

Produced a typically industrious shift against his former club and whipped several dangerous low crosses into Scott Carson's pernalty area. Playing wing-back is a tough shift in Chris Wilder's team, but Freeman does it well.

Chris Basham 7

He was not the first defender to find Harry Wilson a tough opponent to tie down this season and he won't be the last either. But the centre-half worked his socks off to cover for team mates whenever Derby broke forward and support attacks, as his goal demonstrated, too.

John Egan 6

Another no nonsense display from the Irishman who, as usual, went about his business with the minimum of fuss. Sat back and achored the back three which allowed Basham and, to a lesser extent, O'Connell to get forward.

Jack O'Connell 7

Glanced a header wide of the far post as United recovered from conceding such an early goal. Does not get into advanced positions with the same regularity as last season but brings a real physical presence to Wilder's rearguard.

Oliver Norwood 6

Caused the hosts problems with his set piece delivery and, as you would expect, was calm and composed in possession. But this was a match where the Northern Ireland international was happy to play second fiddle to the excellent John Fleck.

John Fleck 8

The midfielder, whose continued ommision from Scotland squads is an absolute mystery, drove forward with even more aggression than usual. But the passage of play which created Basham's equaliser was all about balance, poise and deftness of touch.

Mark Duffy 6

Was busy in the space between United's midfield and Derby's defence. This was not a vintage display from the Liverpudlian, who is capable of grabbing a game by the scruff of the neck, but it was not terrible either.

Billy Sharp 6

Appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty after being fouled, in the 15th minute, right on the goal line but the assistant referee had flagged United's captain offside. Like David McGoldrick, he worked diligently but was never presented with a golden opportunity.

David McGoldrick 6

Produced some clever touches and made some intelligent runs. But the centre-forward could never quite managed to escape Richard Keogh's clutches. Still, he kept persevering and trying to make things happen.

Substitutes: Paul Coutts (Duffy, 65), Leon Clarke (Sharp, 65), Washington (Basham, 80).

Not used: Moore, Stearman, M Johnson, Cranie.