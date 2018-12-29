James Shield’s Player-Ratings: How Chris Wilder’s side performed against Blackburn Rovers

Two goals from Billy Sharp and a David McGoldrick effort saw Sheffield United beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0, although both teams finished the match with 10 men after both Chris Basham and Richie Smallwood were shown red cards.

Dean Henderson 7:

Relatively untroubled until the second-half but took a strong catch under pressure from Derrick Williams following a set-piece and parried a shot from the defender when United were reduced to 10 men.

Chris Basham 6:

No defender, particularly one as committed as Basham, wants to collect a caution during the opening stages of a game. But the United man did when he was harshly booked for a challenge on Harrison Reed. Was booked again when a free-kick his hit arm.

John Egan 6:

His usual solid and dependable self at the heart of United's rearguard. Showed good composure after being booked and continued to organise.

Jack O'Connell 7:

Making his 100th consecutive league start for United, the defender celebrated reaching this amazing landmark by taking an early whack to the face which required treatment.

Enda Stevens 7:

Hit the crossbar with an angled drive midway through the first-half after combining well with Mark Duffy and John Fleck. Looked to push forward at every possible opportunity.

George Baldock 6:

Did not get forward as much as Stevens but was defensively sound and prepared to drop in and cover for Basham whenever he roamed upfield.

Oliver Norwood 7:

As O'Connell was tended to by the medical staff, Norwood held an impromptu tactical meeting with his team mates in the centre circle which confirmed his staus as the brains of this team.

John Fleck 6:

With the officials clearly ready to pounce on any hint of physical contact, the Scot had to curb his competitive instincts. Set-up David McGoldrick’s goal.

Mark Duffy 6:

Like many of his team mates, the midfielder struggled to impose himself on the game as United know he can but did draw a save from David Raya from long-range.

Billy Sharp 8:

Worked his socks off without any reward for long periods of the game. Prepared to drop deep to try and win back the ball, the captain's commitment can not be questioned. Scored his 15th of the season after recovering from Smallwood's challenge and 16th soon after.

David McGoldrick 6:

Showed his usual tricks and flicks but, until the closing stages, most of them fell short of a team mate. Showed great awareness to chest home Fleck's cross, rather than attempt to head it, following Sharp's double.

Substitutes: Paul Coutts (Duffy, 55), Leon Clarke (Sharp, 87), Conor Washington (McGoldrick, 87)

Not used: Simon Moore, Leon Clarke, Richard Stearman, Marvin Johnson, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington.