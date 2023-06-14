James McAtee Man City future clarified as Sheffield United return hopes affected

Any hopes Sheffield United had of bringing James McAtee back to Bramall Lane next season may have been dashed after Manchester City made a definitive decision about his immediate future, according to a report today.

McAtee overcame a slow start to his United career to establish himself as a key member of the United squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season, with United’s coaching staff keen to work with the 20-year-old again after he was named United’s young player of the year.

The Blades were also keen to bring Tommy Doyle back to Bramall Lane in the future, with Premier League rules preventing another double-loan deal whilst the Blades are alongside City in the top flight. And, according to a report from the Daily Mail, the Blades may have to focus their attention on Doyle after City reportedly made a definitive decision on McAtee’s immediate future, with Pep Guardiola keen to retain him as part of his treble-winning squad rather than sanction another loan deal next season.

As The Star has reported, staff behind the scenes at Bramall Lane have long suspected that McAtee may not be allowed to return to the Blades next season. City expected a lot of interest in McAtee this summer after the success of his Blades loan spell and will look to give him the chance to develop further alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, while another highly-rated youngster in Cole Palmer may be made available for loan.