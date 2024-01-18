Another two-season loanee from a Manchester side, McAtee also played a key role in helping the Blades into the Premier League before returning for a crack at the top-flight in United colours. Has a knack for an eye-catching goal before an eye-catching celebration, too

James McAtee has been earmarked for a key role in Sheffield United's survival bid in the second half of the season after Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, described the Manchester City loanee as "outstanding". McAtee highlighted both his ability and growing confidence with a superb brace in the FA Cup against Gillingham in United's last outing before their winter break.

The England U21 man took some time to adjust to life in the Premier League after returning to Bramall Lane for another loan spell in the summer but both his ability and attitude have enthused Wilder ahead of a crunch second half of the season which will define United's immediate future. They face West Ham on Sunday bottom of the table and needing a spark to kickstart their survival bid.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You work in your way," Wilder said of United's use of youngsters this season, with Andre Brooks and Will Osula also playing key roles in recent weeks for the injury-hit Blades. "We're delighted with the young players. Sometimes you get that fearless approach from them.

"Look at the Liverpool game, when Will's looking at van Dijk and hopefully he's thinking: 'I'm going to give you a tough evening'. Which he did. The young lads are all after that consistency but I have to say that James has been outstanding for me. His attitude is good. You have days where it goes for you and times when it's not your day, but he has really showed his quality."

If they are to stand a chance of survival this season United will not only have to tighten up defensively but also come up with more moments of magic at the other end of the pitch. McAtee's curling stunner secured the first three points of Wilder's reign against Brentford last month and the manager added: "I like him. He's got a bit about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad