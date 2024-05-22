Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James McAtee wishes Sheffield United well after second Man City loan spell comes to end

James McAtee hopes that Sheffield United can bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt after his two-season loan spell came to an end - and refused to rule out the possibility of a third in the future. The Manchester City youngster helped United into the top-flight last term before returning last year for a first crack at the top-flight.

Five goals and four assists was a decent return in a Blades side that struggled in the Premier League and picked up just 16 points all season on their way back to the Championship, with McAtee’s future up in the air once again this summer. He is under contract at the Etihad until 2026 but has a host of players in front of him at City, who won their fourth title in a row at the weekend.

One obvious destination could be Leicester City, who are managed by Pep Guardiola’s former No.2 Enzo Maresca and were keen to sign McAtee last summer before United made a move to bring him to Bramall Lane. City went on to win the Championship title and will take United’s place in the Premier League next season.

“It’s been tough, to be fair,” McAtee admitted of his Premier League experience. “I struggled at the start and then I got used to it. At the end, the results haven't gone our way but it’s been an experience and I’ve enjoyed it. The difference has been the speed, it’s so much faster in the Premier League. I really enjoyed it in the Championship and I’ve enjoyed parts of this season but overall the team have been unlucky in a few moments.

“I’d like to think I’ve matured, I’m hopefully growing up as I’m getting older. It’s been a tough experience but it’s something I’ll definitely learn from. The team is very close and they’ve looked after me, especially some of the older players. The toughest thing has been the physicality and the speed.”

McAtee, speaking after being named young player of the year for the South Yorkshire region at The Star’s Football Awards, was coy about his future plans but refused to close the door on a possible return to Bramall Lane in the future. Discussions are expected to be held this summer between McAtee’s camp and City before a decision is made whether to keep him at the Etihad or allow him to play elsewhere.