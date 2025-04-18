Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Robinson absence explained in Sheffield United confirmed team news for Cardiff City clash

Jack Robinson has been named on the bench for Sheffield United’s crunch clash with Cardiff City this evening - but the Blades skipper has not been dropped amidst criticism from a vocal section of Unitedites. The centre-half’s difficult run of form has coincided with a horror run for the team as a collective, losing three on the bounce.

United are targeting a big performance to get back to winning ways against struggling Cardiff at Bramall Lane but the omission of Robinson from the starting XI will attract the most attention, with Rob Holding coming in for a rare start.

The Star understands however that the decision is a fitness one, with Robinson struggling with a hamstring issue since last weekend’s Plymouth Argyle defeat and undergoing treatment in the latter part of the week. He would have started but for that issue, we understand, but has to settle for a place on the bench.

Elsewhere in defence Hamza Choudhury starts at right back in place of the absent Harry Clarke, while Rhian Brewster comes back in in place of Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell starts over Tom Cannon. Vini Souza wears the captain’s armband in Robinson’s absence while Kieffer Moore is on the bench against his former club, alongside Ben Brereton Diaz, Andre Brooks and Femi Seriki.

Blades: Cooper, Choudhury, Holding, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, Brewster, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Moore, O’Hare, Robinson, Brereton Diaz, Cannon, Brooks, Seriki.