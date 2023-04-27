Injured defender Jack O’Connell has admitted he can see some “light at the end of the tunnel” after his injury hell despite appearing to concede he is facing an uncertain future at Sheffield United.

The defender has not played for over two years after suffering a knee injury that has twice forced him to go under the knife.

O’Connell has watched from the sidelines as his teammates sealed promotion back to the Premier League but is out of contract in the summer.

O’Connell recently returned to running at the Shirecliffe academy and, speaking as a pundit on Sky for United’s promotion-clinching victory over West Brom, admitted: “I see light at the end of the tunnel now.

“I feel good, it’s just a shame that the games have run out and I haven’t had much time to get back on the pitch.

“Obviously I’m out of contact but I’m just happy I can run and I’m playing football again. So there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll see what happens next season.”

O’Connell and his partner, England Lionesses star Alex Greenwood, recently began a business venture together but O’Connell insists he isn’t giving up on returning to the game.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on outside of football,” the defender added.

“Me and Alex have just opened a wellness centre in Cheshire and we’re going to bring out our own supplement line.