SIGNED FOR KEEPS: Sheffield United bought goalkeeper Ivo Grbic in January

Ivo Grbic is set to miss Saturday's trip to Luton Town, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed, as part of the concussion protocols following his bang to the head on his Premier League debut last week. The Croatian goalkeeper was withdrawn as a precaution after being struck by Jean-Philippe Mateta and missed the 5-0 hammering by Aston Villa at the weekend as a result.

Wes Foderingham, soon after being stripped of the gloves, deputised for the former Atletico Madrid man and looks set to keep his place at Kenilworth Road after Wilder reported that Grbic will be ruled out of action until Sunday as part of the protocols designed to protect players deemed to have suffered concussion in the line of duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He misses out by one day, which seems to be the way things are going at the moment," said Wilder when asked about his goalkeeper. "We have to deal with that. It's a miss for us of course but whoever plays in goal will come in and do a good job for us.

"We've got some bumps and bruises but our record with injuries has been pretty decent recently. We'll assess and we'll be positive whatever group we take down the road, we'll have enough experience, quality, ambition and togetherness to be competitive and hopefully get a result."