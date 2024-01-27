News you can trust since 1887
Ivo Grbic makes Sheffield United debut in confirmed team news for Brighton FA Cup clash

Sheffield United fans to get first glimpse of new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic v Brighton

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Freshly signed, United have not confirmed whether Grbic’s deal was processed in time to meet the 12pm deadline to make him eligible to face Albion but if he was, it could be an ideal opportunity to introduce him to a Premier League opponent without all the pressure of a top-flight game

Ivo Grbic makes his Sheffield United debut in today's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton. The 6ft 5in goalkeeper made the move from Atletico Madrid earlier this week on a permanent deal, and replaces Wes Foderingham in the United goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies comes into the side from the start while Will Osula retains his place up front, with Oli McBurnie not risked from the start as his fitness is managed following a troublesome groin issue. Ben Osborn and Ollie Norwood start alongside Jayden Bogle and Gus Hamer, with James McAtee and Andre Brooks amongst those to be rested.

Yasser Larouci and Anis Slimane are on the bench after returning to Sheffield following their international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn, Brereton-Diaz, Archer, Osula. Subs: Foderingham, Seriki, McBurnie, Robinson, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Brooks.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, João Pedro, Gilmour, Groß, Ferguson, van Hecke, Estupiñán, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Milner, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Baker-Boaitey.