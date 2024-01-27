Ivo Grbic makes Sheffield United debut in confirmed team news for Brighton FA Cup clash
Ivo Grbic makes his Sheffield United debut in today's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton. The 6ft 5in goalkeeper made the move from Atletico Madrid earlier this week on a permanent deal, and replaces Wes Foderingham in the United goal.
Rhys Norrington-Davies comes into the side from the start while Will Osula retains his place up front, with Oli McBurnie not risked from the start as his fitness is managed following a troublesome groin issue. Ben Osborn and Ollie Norwood start alongside Jayden Bogle and Gus Hamer, with James McAtee and Andre Brooks amongst those to be rested.
Yasser Larouci and Anis Slimane are on the bench after returning to Sheffield following their international duty at the African Cup of Nations.
Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn, Brereton-Diaz, Archer, Osula. Subs: Foderingham, Seriki, McBurnie, Robinson, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Brooks.
Brighton: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, João Pedro, Gilmour, Groß, Ferguson, van Hecke, Estupiñán, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Milner, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Baker-Boaitey.