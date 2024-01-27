Ivo Grbic makes his Sheffield United debut in today's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton. The 6ft 5in goalkeeper made the move from Atletico Madrid earlier this week on a permanent deal, and replaces Wes Foderingham in the United goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies comes into the side from the start while Will Osula retains his place up front, with Oli McBurnie not risked from the start as his fitness is managed following a troublesome groin issue. Ben Osborn and Ollie Norwood start alongside Jayden Bogle and Gus Hamer, with James McAtee and Andre Brooks amongst those to be rested.