Sheffield United are only two points behind their table-topping Championship promotion rivals.

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe hopes his side’s attacking quality will prove decisive as they battle Sheffield United and Burnley for Championship promotion.

The West Yorkshire club are currently top of the Championship after sewing together a 13-game unbeaten league run, albeit they are only two points clear of second-placed United. The Blades reasserted their top-two credentials with another hard-fought weekend win, this time beating Portsmouth 2-1 thanks to goals from Gustavo Hamer and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

United have actually won as many points as Leeds this season, with only a two-point deduction leaving them short, while third-placed Burnley are also tracking to top 90 points come May. The pair have kept pace throughout but Piroe, who has 13 goals in 31 league games this season, believes his side have a key advantage on their rivals.

"Burnley and Sheffield United play more from the defence," Piroe told Dutch outlet ad.nl over the weekend. "That way they do get results, you know. But we force the victories more, I think. For me, the attack is also more fun.

"We are now at 31 matches and the competition has 46 rounds. So this is a long season. Everyone in Leeds is mainly focused on promotion. And that should work this season. Two clubs go straight to the Premier League. The champion and the runner-up. Then there are the play-offs, with the final at Wembley. The 350 million euro match. That comes with promotion in television money, ticket sales and sponsorship.

"Well, I'm not looking forward to the play-offs. We lost the final to Southampton last year. It was a disaster, of course. But with the play-offs, the season also lasts a month longer. And an English football year already consists of sixty matches. No, we just have to get the job done right away."

United will have a great opportunity to get one over their promotion rivals in two week’s time, with Leeds due at Bramall Lane later this month. Chris Wilder’s side must first welcome Middlesbrough to South Yorkshire on Wednesday before a weekend trip to Luton Town, but one eye will be on that Monday night top-of-the-table clash - at least among supporters.

There is no doubt Leeds boast arguably the Championship’s most fierce attack - they have scored 19 more goals than United and 25 more than Burnley - but the Blades are racking up points and come May, that is all that matters. All of the top three are on course to register more than 90 points with Sunderland not far behind, and it’s a race many expect to go right down to the wire.