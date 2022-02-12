Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Speaking after today’s goalless draw at Huddersfield Town, which extended his team’s unbeaten run to six matches, Heckingbottom confirmed that a scan on the thigh injury which ruled McGoldrick out of the contest had revealed “significant” damage.

The 34-year-old is now set to undergo another round of tests, after being examined by a specialist on the eve of United’s visit to West Yorkshire.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be good news,” Heckingbottom said. “We could tell that. We knew it was going to be significant and it was - a significant tear. Now it’s going to be followed up with another appointment.”

McGoldrick pulled up towards the end of Wednesday’s win over West Bromwich Albion, further depleting United’s attacking options following the news their record signing Rhian Brewster could be out until the summer after undergoing hamstring surgery.

With Lys Mousset and Oliver Burke both allowed to depart on loan during last month’s transfer window, Brewster’s diagnosis prompted Heckingbottom to recall Daniel Jebbison from a spell on loan with Burton Albion.

Although Oli McBurnie was preferred to the teenager at the John Smith’s Stadium, Jebbison could be thrust into action when United face Hull City on Tuesday. After also hosting Swansea City at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom’s side then face fellow top-flight hopefuls Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough before the middle of next month.