Huddersfield Town receive injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash next weekend.

Sheffield United return to Championship action next weekend against Huddersfield Town. The Blades welcome the fellow Yorkshire club to Bramall Lane as they look to recapture their momentum from before the World Cup.

The Terriers, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season and find themselves bottom of the Championship table. They have been training away in Marbella and took on Olympiacos in a friendly on Thursday.

Mark Fotheringham’s side lost 2-0 but received a boost on the injury front with key midfielder Tino Anjorin getting some minutes under his belt. The promising Chelsea loan man has been sidelined since September but has stepped up his recovery now.

His boss told their club website: “We had some really exciting moves that caused Olympiacos problems, especially from the likes of Tino Anjorin.

“I thought his movements gave them big problems and on another day he scores one or two. It’s great to work on these players who’ve been out for so long and have them back as well. We’ve had a good training week in terms of the kilometres that they’ve got in their legs and the way they’ve went about their business has been fantastic.”

Anjorin, 21, will be looking to cause Sheffield United some problems next Saturday. He has made eight appearances for far this season and has chipped in with two goals.

The Poole-born man also spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan with the Terriers and is a player who the Blades need to keep an eye on. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played five times for their first-team already, as well as having a loan stint away in Russia at Lokomotic Moscow last year to gain experience.

Huddersfield reached the play-off final last term and were denied promotion to the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.