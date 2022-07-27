With the club on the market and almost complete radio silence from the top, broken only by what sounded like crackly Mayday signals from the manager, Bramall Lane looked to be in a state of drift.

I’m happy to accept I was wrong. As I hope to be in what follows. Because there has been a sense of purpose to this summer.

Considering the backdrop to an anguished near miss on promotion with a loyal, older group of players needing some help and revitalisation, you wondered if the club could help Paul Heckingbottom provide that fresh impetus.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

In the event, we have seen a sensible and co-ordinated summer strategy with players judiciously signed within the club’s means - understandably limited - and targeted to areas of need. No-one Heckingbottom wanted to keep has departed; not yet, at any rate.

In some ways it’s been a pleasant surprise and, while there will always be a level of uncertainty amid talk of a takeover, I reckon the Blades are in as good a position as they could hope to be in the circumstances.

Promotion still has to be a hope rather than an expectation, though. That’s more a reflection on the strength of the division. But I’d be surprised if United are not competing.

Which is more than I expected after Hecky took over. I feared for him. He pursued promotion from a near impossible position, reasoning perhaps that it might be his best and possibly only shot.

That can no longer be considered the case. Whether it is the power of his persuasion or a stiffening of resolve from Prince Abdullah’s board, United are in far better shape than anyone anticipated.

The recruitment has been of quality over quantity, with one of five arrivals costing a multi-million pound figure.

Admittedly the loss of Morgan Gibbs-White leaves a major influence to overcome but a couple of the emerging younger talents could help in that regard; plus the incoming Reda Khadra, who has some of MGW’s attributes.

Bramall Lane will again be a place of belief in its team. The momentum re-established in the second half of last season should not go to waste.